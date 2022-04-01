The city's 2022 Street Improvement Project will begin the week of April 4-8. Roadwork will take place according to the following schedule:
Monday, April 4: Touch up loam on Hawk and Lucille streets and Paul Avenue.
Tuesday, April 5: Berm removal on Monroe, Martin and Chestnut streets, and Woodbine and Terrace avenues. No on-street parking from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday to Friday, April 6-8: Touch up loam on Curtain, Cliff and Hawthorne avenues; Maloney, High, Deming, Buel, and Oxford streets, and Brenton Terrace.
Parking restrictions are only in effect for the locations slated for April 5. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.