Pittsfield: Roadwork projects scheduled July 31-Aug. 4

The city has announced its Street Improvement Project schedule for July 31 to Aug. 4.
Milling operations will begin on Cloverdale Street on Monday, July 31. This work is expected to continue through Tuesday, Aug. 1, and will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In addition, between Aug. 2 and 4, structure work will continue on Lucia Drive, Quirico Drive and Almar Drive.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Use caution when traveling on these roads.
This schedule is subject to change based upon weather conditions.