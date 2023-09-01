Pittsfield: City announces roadwork schedule, Sept. 5 to 8.

A number of city streets are scheduled for paving Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 5 to 8, as part of the city's Street Improvement Project.
Tuesday: Paving first course of asphalt on Radcliffe Avenue, Arch Street, Sibley Street, Tampa Avenue, and Elmhurst Avenue. Structures will be lowered on East Street between Elm and Lyman streets.
Wednesday: Final course of paving on Brookside Drive and Ann Drive.
Thursday: Final course of paving on Lucia Drive and Quirico Drive.
Friday: Final course of paving on Allendale Road, Maryland Avenue and California Avenue.
In addition, between Wednesday and Thursday, structures will be raised on Radcliffe Avenue, Arch Street, Sibley Street, Tampa Avenue, and Elmhurst Avenue.
In-house paving operations, conducted by the Department of Public Services, will begin Wednesday on Alma Street followed by Ora Street on Thursday and Elmer Avenue on Friday.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is subject to change based on the weather or other unexpected circumstances.
On-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.