The city has announced the roadwork schedule for Nov. 1-5 as part of its 2021 Street Improvement Project.
Monday, Nov. 1: Raising structures on Yarmouth Street and Anita Drive; berm on Lucille Street and Paul Avenue; and patch pipe crossing on Paul.
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Raising structures on Yarmouth Street and Anita Drive; pave Cliff and Curtain avenues and Maloney Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 3: Raising structures on Yarmouth Street and Anita Drive; pave Lucille and Hawk streets and Paul Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 4: Pave Yarmouth Street and Anita Drive, weather permitting.
Friday, Nov. 5: Rain date to accommodate scheduled work potentially impacted by Thursday’s expected inclement weather.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.