Pittsfield: Street Improvment schedule for Aug. 21-25

The city has announced its Street Improvement Project schedule for Monday through Friday, Aug. 21 to 25.
Monday, Aug. 21: Paving first course of asphalt on Ann Drive and California Avenue.
Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 22 & 23: Paving first course of asphalt on Lakeway Drive, Allendale Road and Maryland Avenue.
Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24 & 25: Curbing installation on Almar Drive and Lakeway Drive.
In addition, between Monday and Thursday, structures will be raised on Ann Drive, Brookside Drive, Almar Drive and Lakeway Drive.
This work will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is subject to change based on weather or other unexpected circumstances.
On-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.