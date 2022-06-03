The city's Street Improvement Project continues Monday through Friday, June 6 to 10, with the installation of aprons according to the following schedule:
Monday and Tuesday: Chestnut Street and Terrace Avenue.
Wednesday: Martin Street and Woodbine Avenue.
Thursday: Monroe Street.
Friday: Cliff and Paul avenues, Plumb Street.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Residents whose driveway aprons will be replaced are advised to find alternate parking on nearby streets to ensure they have access to their vehicle during this work.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.