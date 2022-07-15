Milling and paving are scheduled on a number of city streets beginning Monday, July 18, through Thursday, July 21, as part of the city’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Monday & Tuesday: Milling on Greendale, Beech Grove, Woodlawn, and Springside avenues; Reed and Smith streets.
Wednesday & Thursday: First course of paving in the locations above.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. There may be impacts to traffic. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.