Roadwork is scheduled Wednesday, June 15, through Wednesday, June 22, as part of the city’s 2022 Street Improvement Project.
The schedule follows:
Wednesday, June 15: Milling on Churchill Street.
Thursday, June 16: Milling on Barker Road.
Friday, June 17: Shim pave on Barker Road.
Monday, June 20: Top course on Barker Road.
Tuesday, June 21: Shim pave on Churchill Street.
Wednesday, June 22: Top course on Churchill Street.
There will be impacts to traffic and potential delays. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.