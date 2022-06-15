Roadwork is scheduled Wednesday, June 15, through Wednesday, June 22, as part of the city’s 2022 Street Improvement Project.

The schedule follows:

Wednesday, June 15: Milling on Churchill Street.

Thursday, June 16: Milling on Barker Road.

Friday, June 17: Shim pave on Barker Road.

Monday, June 20: Top course on Barker Road.

Tuesday, June 21: Shim pave on Churchill Street.

Wednesday, June 22: Top course on Churchill Street.

There will be impacts to traffic and potential delays. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. 

