Paving and excavation are scheduled on a number of streets Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 12-15, as part of the city's 2021 Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Pave top on driveway aprons on Dillon and Dexter streets. Residents shouldn't park in driveways if they need to get out, as the top course needs time to set and cool. Cars should be parked on streets adjacent to Dillon and Dexter.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Excavation of aprons on Buel Street.
Thursday, Oct. 14: Excavation of remaining sidewalks on Hawthorne Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 15: Repave sidewalks on Hawthorne Avenue.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.