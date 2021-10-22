Roadwork is scheduled for Oct. 25-29, as part of the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:

Monday, Oct. 25: Pave Westview Road and loam on Malcolm Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Loam on Dexter, Dillon and Huron streets.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Loam and/or excavation of aprons on Gordon and Deming streets.

Thursday & Friday, Oct. 28 & 29: Loam and/or excavation and paving of aprons on High Street.

Additionally, Monday through Friday, the work will include raising structures on Cliff, Paul and Curtain avenues; Maloney, Lucille, Hawk, and Yarmouth streets; and Anita Drive.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.