Roadwork is scheduled for Oct. 25-29, as part of the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Monday, Oct. 25: Pave Westview Road and loam on Malcolm Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Loam on Dexter, Dillon and Huron streets.
Wednesday, Oct. 27: Loam and/or excavation of aprons on Gordon and Deming streets.
Thursday & Friday, Oct. 28 & 29: Loam and/or excavation and paving of aprons on High Street.
Additionally, Monday through Friday, the work will include raising structures on Cliff, Paul and Curtain avenues; Maloney, Lucille, Hawk, and Yarmouth streets; and Anita Drive.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.