Logan D. Osorio of Pittsfield has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Osorio, the son of Crystal Garmeau and Marlown Osorio, both of Pittsfield, will be entering his senior year at Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton, this fall.
The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Membership in NSHSS connects young scholars with unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks.
The NSHSS was formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.