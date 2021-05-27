Rotary Club of Pittsfield President Shaun Heimann has announced the 2021 Service Above Self Award winners. The presentations were made to students on May 13 at Mazzeo’s Restaurant.
This year’s recipients are Calie Champoux, Lena Dupont, Meredith McCandless, Kayla Saunders, Sadie Tierney, Saydia Quetti and Keegan Vittum.
Present along with the students and their families was Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis. Joan DiMartino, Service Above Self Committee chairwoman spoke about the extensive accomplishments of each student and their commitment to volunteerism in the community.
The club presents these awards annually to students whose volunteer efforts and selfless community commitments have shown that they exhibit the character true to the mission of Rotary.