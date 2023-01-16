A meeting on what to do with Pittsfield's $17 million in free cash has been postponed

PITTSFIELD — A City Council subcommittee meeting that would have focused on what to do with the city's unprecedented amount in free cash has been postponed.
The meeting, which was set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, will be rescheduled for a later date according to Council President Peter Marchetti. The meeting was postponed due a family emergency of a city official.
When the subcommittee reconvenes, councilors will discuss a proposal by Mayor Linda Tyer asking the council to approve placing $6 million of the city's $17 million in free cash into two separate stabilization accounts and the other post-employment benefits account.
The proposal would direct $2 million to the general stabilization account, $2 million to the public works stabilization account and $2 million to OPEB fund, which covers the cost of benefits, primarily health insurance, for municipal retirees.
Councilors on the subcommittee will vote on whether they will recommend the proposal to the greater City Council before the plan comes to the full body for a vote.