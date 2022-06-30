Berkshire Humane Society and Haddad Subaru have launched their 10th annual “Choose Your Subaru” car raffle. One lucky winner will have their choice of a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Limited, Forester Premium or Outback Premium with a value up to $33,000.
Tickets cost $40 each or three for $100 and are available at Berkshire Humane Society’s main shelter and Haddad Subaru in Pittsfield, Baker’s Golf Center in Lanesborough, Bartlett’s Orchard in Richmond, and Catwalk Boutique and Purradise in Great Barrington. They are also available by calling the shelter at 413-447-7878, ext. 131.
The raffle is limited to 2,400 tickets. If at least 1,000 tickets are not sold, the raffle will convert to a 50/50 drawing of net proceeds. The winner will be drawn at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Haddad Subaru, 652 East St.
All proceeds benefit homeless animals of the Berkshires. For more information, call 413-447-7878, ext. 131, or visit BerkshireHumane.org. Follow the event on Facebook @BerkshireHumane.