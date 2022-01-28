Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual panel discussion titled “SUCCESS Presents: Successful Immigrants in the Berkshires” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, via Zoom. The panel is specifically geared to English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students.
Panelists include BCC Senior Admissions Counselor Eleanore Velez, BCC Director of Adult Learning Program Ana Suffish and several representatives from Latinas 413, a local advocacy group that helps immigrants expand their social and economic capital by serving as a bridge to available resources in Berkshire County.
BCC students will receive forum credit for participating.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/5n79fyk3.