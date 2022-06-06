Berkshire Family and Individual Resources announces its inaugural Summer Kick-Off Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Paterson Field House at Berkshire Community College.
Offering fun for all ages, the event includes BFAIR's popular mini-golf tournament alongside live music, games, activities, raffles, prizes, food trucks, and more.
The festival supports the BFAIR mission of providing quality services to individuals with developmental disabilities, autism and acquired brain injury while kicking off the summer with some fun.
To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/ycktfc9t.
Direct questions to Tara Jacobsen, fundraising and grants manager, at tjacobsen@bfair.org.