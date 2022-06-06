Berkshire Family and Individual Resources announces its inaugural Summer Kick-Off Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Paterson Field House at Berkshire Community College.

Offering fun for all ages, the event includes BFAIR's popular mini-golf tournament alongside live music, games, activities, raffles, prizes, food trucks, and more.

The festival supports the BFAIR mission of providing quality services to individuals with developmental disabilities, autism and acquired brain injury while kicking off the summer with some fun.

To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/ycktfc9t.

Direct questions to Tara Jacobsen, fundraising and grants manager, at tjacobsen@bfair.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.