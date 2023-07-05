Pittsfield: Playground program begins July 10

The city’s Department of Community Development has announced the return of the Summer Playground Program at three city parks this summer.
Playground leaders will be stationed at Clapp Park, Durant Park and The Common. Normal hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 10 to Aug. 18.
The Summer Playground Program offers a wide variety of recreation activities to Pittsfield children ages 6 through 13 at no cost. Playground leaders create safe, supervised and fun-filled environments with sports, games, arts and crafts, and nature activities.
The program is designed to provide "drop-in" activities for children and is not a substitute for day camp or child care.
For more information, contact Maddy Brown, recreation activities coordinator, at 413-499-9371.