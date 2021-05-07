The Flying Cloud Institute is offering its Young Women in Science summer program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 2-6, at Berkshire Community College. The week-long exploration will give female-identified youth, ages 9 to 16, the opportunity to investigate science and engineering topics, alongside peers who share a love of inquiry and discovery.
Participants will engage in science, technology, engineering, and math topics in a professional laboratory setting, with guidance from practicing, women STEM professionals. Girls will be encouraged to engage with science topics, from chemistry to ecology to engineering and physics, on a deeper, more creative level as they develop their own research design and work through hands-on projects to solve problems and explore hypotheses.
Tuition is $100 for the week-long session and financial aid is available to qualifying families. Additional funding is provided by the local community, including the generous support of local foundations and financial institutions.
To apply, visit flyingcloudinstitute.org or call 413-645-3058 with questions.