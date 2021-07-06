The Pittsfield Health Department and Pittsfield Suns are teaming up on two COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics at Wahconah Park. The clinics will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and Aug. 5, in front of the gates to the ball park. Appointments are not required.
The clinics will be available for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals who have already received a first dose of Pfizer will be eligible for a second dose at the clinic. Vaccination cards will be required as proof of eligibility.
Those who are vaccinated will be monitored for 15 minutes to check for any allergic reactions. The monitoring time is extended to 30 minutes for those who have previously experienced severe or life-threatening allergic reactions.
Individuals who receive a vaccine at either clinic will receive free tickets to the Pittsfield Suns game that night for both themselves and those who accompany them.
Kayla Donnelly-Winters, RN, the city’s public health nurse manager, will be attending the July 8 game and will be throwing out the first pitch with her daughter.
Information: Donnelly-Winters at 413-499-9469 or kwinters@cityofpittsfield.org.