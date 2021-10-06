In August 2020, members of the Pittsfield School Committee voted to retire its “Braves” moniker, name and mascot associated with Taconic High School. The district decided to enlist the services of HEARD Strategy & Storytelling, a marketing and communications services agency, who offered pro bono rebranding services to any Massachusetts high school who made the decision to change their mascot. To date five schools, including Taconic, have taken the offer.
Working with members of the Taconic High School Mascot Subcommittee, HEARD recently helped engineer a strategy of compiling community input for a period of time, with the goal of distilling that data into actionable items so the subcommittee can make further decisions and recommendations.
The online public survey opens Wednesday, Oct. 7, and will remain open for two weeks. The survey can be accessed via the link on the Taconic website, taconic.pittsfield.net, or at tinyurl.com/mu7dfzsp.
Following the collection of responses received from the survey, the subcommittee will begin narrowing the choices to a smaller list of finalists in anticipation of presenting them to the student body and school for committee for an eventual vote.
The rebranding process will take several months to complete. Starting with the community survey, school officials are hopeful to have a new mascot unveiled by the end of 2021.