PITTSFIELD — Principal Matthew Bishop and Taconic High School have announced the valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2022. The graduation ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5, on school grounds.
William Garrity, son of Bill and Trisha Garrity of Pittsfield, has been named valedictorian with a grade point average of 104.1. Connor Sultaire, son of Jennifer and Sean Sultaire of Pittsfield, has been named salutatorian with a GPA of 104.
Garrity has been recognized for his academic excellence, and has received the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents’ Certificate of Academic Excellence Award, the Cornell University Book Award, Pittsfield Rotary Club Service Above Self Award, and scored advanced on all three MCAS exams, for which he received the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship.
He was selected as the Pittsfield School Committee Student Representative. Garrity is a member of the National Honor Society, Green and Gold Spirit Club, Italian Club, and Taconic Student Voice Club. Additionally, he participated in the Western Massachusetts Regional Student Advisory Council and Massachusetts State Student Advisory Council.
Garrity will be graduating as an AP Scholar with Distinction, and plans to pursue a career in computer networking and cyber security at Berkshire Community College.
Sultaire received the Dartmouth College Book Award, the Taconic Cross Country Coaches Award, and scored advanced on all three MCAS exams, for which he received the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Quiz Team, Link Crew Leader, Rotary Club, and was a varsity cross country and track and field athlete.
Sultaire will be graduating as an AP Scholar and will be pursuing a career in computer science at Wentworth Institute of Technology.