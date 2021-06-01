PITTSFIELD — Principal Matthew Bishop and Taconic High School have announced the valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2021. The graduation ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6, on school grounds.
Benjamin Vengalil, son of Biji and Manoj Vengalil of Pittsfield, has been named valedictorian with a GPA of 103.4. Ellianna Christopher, daughter of Charlotte and Seth Christopher of Pittsfield, has been named salutatorian with a GPA of 102.9.
Vengalil has been recognized for his academic excellence, and has received the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents' Certificate of Academic Excellence Award, the Dartmouth Alumni Book Award, and scored advanced on all three MCAS exams, for which he received the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship.
He was selected to represent Taconic High School at the HOBY Youth Leadership Conference and was also selected to sing at Carnegie Hall in the Honors Performance Series. Vengalil is a member of the National Honor Society, Quiz Team, and has been a freshman mentor in the Link Crew Program. He has also participated in track & field and was named a varsity soccer captain.
Vengalil will be graduating as an AP Scholar with Distinction, and plans to pursue a career in medicine at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Christopher received the Bryant Book Award, is a Business Professionals of America scholar, and scored advanced on all three MCAS exams, for which she received the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National French Honors Society, and was a varsity soccer, basketball and softball athlete.
She served as treasurer, and then president, of the Massachusetts branch of the Business Professionals of America, is a freshman mentor in the Link Crew program, and is the founder of Kids Lifting Kids which helps children in need in Berkshire County.
Christopher will be graduating as an AP Scholar and will be pursuing a career in business at Villanova University.