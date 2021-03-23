PITTSFIELD — Taibat O. Ahmed, a sophomore at Taconic High School and daughter of Abdulrahim and Halimat Ahmed, has been named this year's first place winner of the Veterans of Foreign Wars "Voice of Democracy" essay contest for Pittsfield, according to Arnold Perras, commander and contest chairman for VFW Post 448.
Ahmed was awarded $1,000 as winner for Taconic; $1,000 as winner for Pittsfield; $250 for District 9, Berkshire County; and $500 at the Massachusetts VFW state level, for a total of $2,750. The awards were presented on March 10 at Taconic.
Ahmed is in the Science and Engineering Academy at Taconic and has achieved high honors every quarter since the sixth grade. She also runs track and participates in Taconic's Fall Festival of Shakespeare and spring musicals.
Other winners for District 9, Berkshire County, were Maggie D'Aniello of Great Barrington, VFW Housatonic Post 8183, second place, and Paige Schultze of Otis, VFW Lenox Post 12079, third place.
Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars' premier scholarship program. Students compete by writing and recording a broadcast script on an annual patriotic theme.
This year's essay theme was "Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?" The length of the essay was limited to a three to five minute oral duration.
Voice of Democracy judges for District 9, Berkshire County, were Pittsfield Gazette Publisher Jonathan Levine, retired teacher Rose Ann Sturgeon and School Committee Chairwoman Kathy Yon.