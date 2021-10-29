Students from Taconic High School’s Green and Gold Club are hosting the club's inaugural 5K Color Run at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Springside Park. Parking for the event will be at Reid Middle School.
Proceeds are to be split between the club and the Elizabeth Freeman Center, Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity and the Native American Heritage Association.
Registration costs $25 and $15 for children under 12.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2tpdaxzm.
For more information or to volunteer to help, email greenandgold@pittsfield.net.