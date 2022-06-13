In accordance with state regulations, all temporary cumulative school records for students who have graduated from or left Taconic High School during the 2016-2017 school year will be destroyed after June 27.
State regulations require that student records “shall be destroyed no later than five years after the student graduates.” However, the high school transcript which includes the grades for the four years of high school is maintained by the high school for 60 years following graduation.
Any student who is interested in retrieving records before they are destroyed should contact the Student Services Office at 413-448-9602 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. prior to June 27.
Students who received services from the Special Education Department should contact the Special Education Office at 413-499-9516 for an appointment to pick up any additional records.