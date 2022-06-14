Berkshire Environmental Action Team will hold a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, outdoors at its Environmental Leadership & Education Center, 20 Chapel St. The sale will be moved indoors if necessary.
BEAT has some items left over from the Immanuel Community Church: 18 solid wood pews at $100 each; a piano; small organ; electric stoves; metal cabinet; reversible rolling chalkboards; many plates; and an assortment of donated items, from a moon globe to a baby's playpen to bicycles.
To donate items, email chelsey@thebeatnews.org.