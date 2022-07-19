The Boston Symphony Orchestra will present Tanglewood in the City, a free video presentation of a BSO concert led by Andris Nelsons, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the Common, 100 First St.
Pre-event festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances by the Eagles Trombone Ensemble and Kids 4 Harmony.
The BSO program opens with Carlos Simon’s "Motherboxx Connection" followed by Samuel Barber’s "Knoxville: Summer of 1915" with soprano Nicole Cabell, Duke Ellington’s "New World A-Coming" with pianist Aaron Diehl, and George Gershwin’s "An American in Paris."
Tanglewood in the City is presented in partnership with the Mill Town Foundation. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yc7rna5w.