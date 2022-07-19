The Boston Symphony Orchestra will present Tanglewood in the City, a free video presentation of a BSO concert led by Andris Nelsons, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the Common, 100 First St.

Pre-event festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances by the Eagles Trombone Ensemble and Kids 4 Harmony.

The BSO program opens with Carlos Simon’s "Motherboxx Connection" followed by Samuel Barber’s "Knoxville: Summer of 1915" with soprano Nicole Cabell, Duke Ellington’s "New World A-Coming" with pianist Aaron Diehl, and George Gershwin’s "An American in Paris."

Tanglewood in the City is presented in partnership with the Mill Town Foundation. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yc7rna5w.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.