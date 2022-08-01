Dr. Joel Friedman M.D., research scientist at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, will present “The Tao of Judaism," a two-part presentation on the meeting of Eastern and Western religious thought, at 10:45 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4 and 11, at Congregation Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road.

The sessions will draw from text, liturgy, mystical traditions, symbols, and ritual movements from Judaism, as well as imagery from quantum physics and concepts derived from tai chi practice and philosophy.

This free program will be followed by a kosher hot lunch. Lunch cost $7, $3 for ages 60 and up. Lunch reservations are required by calling 413-442-2200 before 9 a.m. on the day of the program. Further information: jewishberkshires.org.

