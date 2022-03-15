Zion Lutheran Church will host its annual "A Taste of Germany" fundraising dinner as a takeout only event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, with curbside pickup outside the church at 74 First St.
The homemade menu will include Oma’s beef goulash with egg noodles, red cabbage, vegetable medley, and Black Forest cake.
Tickets are $15 per person, $6 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased in advance at zionlutheranpittsfield.org. Checks will also be accepted.
Masks will be required during pickup. For more information, call 413-442-3525 or email office@zionlutheranpittsfield.org.