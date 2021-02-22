Zion Lutheran Church will host its annual "A Taste of Germany" dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5. This fundraiser dinner will be "takeout only" with safe curbside service available just outside the church building at 74 First St.
The homemade menu will include Oma's Gulasch with egg noodles, red cabbage, vegetable medley, and a Bavarian cream roll.
Tickets are $15 per person, $6 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased in advance at zionlutheranpittsfield.org. Checks will also be accepted.
The German dinner will be prepared and served according to the latest public health advisories and follow all local, state and federal guidelines. Masks will be required during pickup.
For more information, call 413-442-3525 or email office@zionlutheranpittsfield.org.