Pittsfield: Textile drop-off and pickup service available

The city has partnered with CMRK Inc., a leader in textile recycling, to bring textile drop-off boxes and a free curbside pickup service to the community. This initiative is aimed at diverting textiles from the waste stream in observance of the state's textile waste ban.

Drop-off boxes are located at the Morningside School parking lot, 100 Burbank St.; Berkshire Athenaeum parking lot, 1 Wendell Ave.; and the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center parking lot, behind the building, 330 North St.

The drop-off boxes accept the following items in a closed bag: All types, sizes and styles of clothing; household textiles (e.g. blankets, towels, curtains); and all shoes and sneakers.

The free curbside pickup service will accept textiles and accessories in closed bags and small household items in boxes. 

The following items should be boxed: Kitchen accessories, small decor items, small musical instruments, books, DVDs, and bicycles.

Boxed items should not exceed 50 pounds and have dimensions no greater than 4 feet in any direction.

For a list of acceptable items and to schedule a pickup, visit bbbsfoundation.org/schedule-a-pickup.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, visit CMRK Inc.'s website at cmrkne.com/faq.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

