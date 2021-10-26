The Thanksgiving Angels, a collaboration of Pittsfield food pantries, faith communities and civic organizations, announce sign-ups for a free uncooked Thanksgiving turkey and fixings for food-insecure local families to cook at home.
Sign up from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27; 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28; or 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at South Congregational Church, 110 South St., or call 413-418-2766 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or email berkshirethanksgivingangels@gmail.com.
The prepackaged dinners will be distributed via a drive-thru pickup event on Monday, Nov. 22. Pickup times will be assigned at sign-up.
Smaller families of one to two people or those without cooking facilities can sign up for a prepared meal through the Christian Center program.