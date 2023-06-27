Pittsfield: The Mastheads residency program opens July 1

The Mastheads, a public arts and humanities project that connects Pittsfield residents to the literary history of the region, announces its seventh annual summer residency.
Kristina Gaddy, Elisa Gonzalez, Danny Lavery, Julia Mounsey, and Auyon Mukharji have been selected from over 350 applicants from around the country to live and work in five sculptural-architectural studios installed at Melville’s Arrowhead from July 1-22.
Gaddy, an award-winning writer and fiddler, is the author of "Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo's Hidden History" and "Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teenagers Who Resisted the Nazis."
Gonzalez is a poet, essayist and fiction writer. She received a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writer's Award in 2020. Her debut collection of poetry, "Grand Tour," will be published in September.
Lavery is the co-founder of The Toast and the former “Dear Prudence” at Slate. His books include "Something That May Shock and Discredit You," "Texts From Jane Eyre," and the forthcoming "Women’s Hotel."
Mounsey is a director and writer. Her work has been presented at Under the Radar at the Public Theater, Soho Rep, JACK, Dixon Place, the Radikal Jung Festival at the München Volkstheater in Munich, and the Deutsches Schauspielhaus in Hamburg.
Mukharji is a writer and musician based in Massachusetts. The son of Indian immigrants, he is a 2007 graduate of Williams College and has spent the majority of his time since then touring and writing with his Darlingside bandmates.
The Mastheads programming kicks off with Words and Words and Music at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at The Foundry in West Stockbridge. The residents will be joined by singer-songwriter Ben Jaffe and Asher Putnam with Vandal Flag for an evening of storytelling and songs. Visit thefoundryws.com for tickets.
The residents will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Lion’s Den at the Red Lion Inn, Stockbridge, followed by a Q&A discussion of their work and a concert by Eliot Lewis of Hall and Oates, curated by Johnny Irion.
At the season finale at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Melville’s Arrowhead, the residents will reveal what they’ve created in the studios since the beginning of the month.
Information: themastheads.org.