Third Thursday returns for its third event of the 2022 season from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Common, 100 First St.
Pittsfield-based Lenco Armored Vehicles, event sponsor, will be bringing three vehicles for a Touch-A-Truck event. The city of Pittsfield and County Ambulance are also bringing vehicles.
Jacob's Pillow On The Road will present Dance for Social Justice Community Residency, Funk Box Dance Studio and Laye Rhythm. Berkshire Bateria is opening and closing the entertainment schedule.
The Blog Bus is back with live screen printing of Pittsfield scenes. General Dynamics will be doing an interactive experiment and Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School will also be offering interactive STEAM experiments.
This month's Third Thursday features a Love Pittsfield theme showcasing cultural organizations sponsored by Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.