The 2022 Third Thursday season returns after a two-year hiatus from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the First Street Common. This month's festival celebrating youth will pay homage to the late David Grover, beloved Berkshire musician.
The evening will highlight entertainment on the mainstage while activities, food and vendors fill the park. It is the first of four season events with a more artisan and creative format.
Performances include the Pittsfield High School Jazz Band, Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc, Kids 4 Harmony, BTG PLAYS!, "Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs Before Dark KIDS," and Youth Alive. Food trucks will be on site as well as craft vendors and interactive booths.
General Dynamics Mission Systems, the presenting sponsor, will be offering an interactive catapult experiment live at the Common.