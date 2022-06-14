The Third Thursday festival returns for its second event of the 2022 season from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Common on First Street. This month's event celebrates all frontline workers.
The evening will highlight entertainment on the mainstage while activities, food and vendors fill the park. Whiskey Treaty Roadshow will be headlining the evening, playing music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wandering Star and Hot Plate Brewing will be hosting a beer garden with food trucks and more.
General Dynamics will be doing an interactive slime experiment to explore the chemical reaction between different ingredients and how it changes their state of matter. Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School will also be offering interactive STEAM experiments.
Berkshire United Way and 18 Degrees are leading the frontline worker celebration, in conjunction with Downtown Pittsfield Inc. Stop by those booths for more information on discounts for frontline workers.
Visit lovepittsfield.com for more information.