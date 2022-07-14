A touch-a-truck event to raise awareness and funds for Strong Little Souls will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Bousquet Ski Area, 101 Dan Fox Drive.
A mega truck, fire truck, ambulance, Pittsfield Police Department motorcycle, bucket truck, and Japanese dump truck are some of the featured vehicles.
Strong Little Souls is a local nonprofit with a mission to brighten the lives of children battling cancer. The suggested ticket donation is $5 per person.
To learn more about Strong Little Souls, visit stronglittlesouls.org or the organization's Facebook page.