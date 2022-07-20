The Department of Community Development Recreation Program will host the Pittsfield Track and Field Games for youth on Saturday, July 30, at the Taconic High School track, 96 Valentine Road. Enter the track off of Lakeway Drive.
Registration and warm-ups begin at 9 a.m. with events starting at 9:30 a.m.
The city has teamed up with Berkshire Lightning, Berkshire Thunder and the Berkshire Running Center for this free program which introduces and teaches children ages 6 to 14 the basics of track and field including warm-ups and several running and field components.
For more information, call Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator, at 413-499-9371 or email parks@cityofpittsfield.org.