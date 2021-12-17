A Mass Audubon tracking workshop, "Cats and Canines," will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8, at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, Holmes Road.
Led by Dale Abrams, participants will search for tracks, scat and other signs of elusive wild cats and dogs that roam the fields and forests at Canoe Meadows.
Dress for the weather and prepare for uneven terrain. Snowshoes or other traction assistance may be required depending on conditions.
Cost is $20, $15 for members. Preregistration is required at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms.