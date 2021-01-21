Mass Audubon announces a "Cats and Canines" tracking workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 23, at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary.
Led by Mass Audubon Education Coordinator Dale Abrams, participants will search for tracks, scat and other signs of elusive wild cats and dogs that roam the fields and forests at Canoe Meadows.
Face coverings and social distancing are required. Dress for the weather and prepare for uneven terrain. Snowshoes or other traction assistance may be required depending on conditions.
Cost is $15 for Mass Audubon members, $20 for nonmembers. Registration is required at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalley. No "walk-in" participants may attend.