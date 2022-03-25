The SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) Program at Elder Services of Berkshire County is holding its annual training program for new SHINE volunteers beginning April 11.
The classes meet twice a week for six weeks. The classes are four hours per day and cover information on Medicare, supplemental “Medigap” insurance, prescription drug coverage, and public benefit programs. No prior knowledge regarding insurance is required.
The program presently has over 25 qualified SHINE volunteers who provide counseling in a variety of locations including local non-profits and Councils on Aging.
Interested parties can call Elder Services at 413-499-0524 and ask for the SHINE Program.