Berkshire Community College has partnered with Rural Recovery Resources to train professionals on substance use disorders. On May 18, BCC began a series of five online training sessions called "Foundations of Opioid Addiction and Recovery," designed for healthcare and social services professionals working in South Berkshire County.
The training program was made possible with a $1 million Health Resources and Services Administration grant awarded to Rural Recovery Resources, a project created by the South Berkshire Opioid Consortium. The SBOC consists of four funded partners: Berkshire Community College; The Brien Center; Fairview Hospital; and the Railroad Street Youth Project.
BCC will conduct training sessions twice a year for the next three years. The training curriculum focuses on increasing knowledge and awareness of substance use disorders, reducing stigma, and helping to provide better screening, assessment, and referral services in South Berkshire County.
The two-hour training sessions, running weekly through June 15, are titled “Overview of Addictions,” “Cultivating an Attitude of Hope and Curiosity,” “Addiction is More Than Just Drug Use,” “Multiple Pathways to Change,” and “The Invitation to Work Together as a Community.”
For more information about BCC's training sessions, contact Elena Nuciforo at enuciforo@berkshirecc.edu. For more information about Rural Recovery Resources, contact Gary Pratt at gary@rsyp.org.