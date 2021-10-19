Trick or treat will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Those planning on participating in the festivities should turn on their porch or exterior lights.
Additionally, city residents are invited to enter the city’s virtual Halloween contests which includes three themes: Pumpkin Decorating; Costume; and Home Decorating.
Submissions for each contest will be accepted through Sunday, Oct. 24. Each winner will receive a cash prize and will be featured on the Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 29.
Additional information and contest rules are available by clicking on the “Halloween 2021” link under "Hot Topics" on the home page of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.
This year’s contests are sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.