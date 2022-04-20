"Movement for the People of Ukraine," a fundraiser for the people and animals of Ukraine, will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Proprietor’s Lodge, 22 Waubeek Road.
Music will be provided by All Ten & John, Lady Di & The Dukes, Rev Tor, The BTUs, Hot Sauce, Four Sticks, and Mr. Doubtfire. In addition to the live music, there will be raffles, food and a silent auction.
The suggested donation is $25. The money will go to Global Giving which gives 97 percent to the people of Ukraine.
The event is sponsored by Talmi Entertainment and Berkshire Roots.