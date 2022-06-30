Due to an equipment issue, line painting on North Street was delayed from its original start date. The work is taking place Tuesday, June 28, through Thursday, June 30. The work will begin by Park Square and continue up to Berkshire Medical Center.
As painting will occur in the evenings, parking restrictions will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. each night through 6 a.m. the following morning for the duration of the work. The work is expected to conclude Friday morning.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.