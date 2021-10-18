The city's Office of Veterans’ Services has announced that its annual Veterans Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park on South Street.
Director John Herrera notes that the event will be contingent on public health data. Facial coverings are encouraged and attendees should adhere to social distancing as necessary.
Should the parade be canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the ceremony will still take place at Veterans Memorial Park.
For those participating in this year’s parade, lineup will take place from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. on Fenn, Pearl and Allen streets, departing from City Hall at 10 a.m. The group will proceed to North Street, heading toward the park on South Street.
Organizations should contact Herrera at 413-499-9435 to confirm their participation.
This year’s guest speaker and Veteran of the Year is U.S. Air Force Veteran Robert “Bobby” Dassat. The master of ceremonies will be Fran Tremblay, former Marine and current commander of Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 65.
For information pertaining to weather-related updates, stay tuned to local radio stations and Pittsfield Community Television CityLink Channel 1303 and PCTV Select available at pittsfieldtv.org.