Pittsfield: Veterans Day parade, ceremony planned

The city’s annual Veterans Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The event will be held rain or shine.

Lineup will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Fenn, Pearl and Allen streets. The group will proceed to North Street, and head south to the Veterans Memorial on South Street for the ceremony.

Mayor Linda Tyer will deliver opening remarks followed by keynote speaker Robert “Bob” Waldheim and master of ceremonies Jim Clark, director of Veterans Services. Officer of the day is Bobby Dassett.

Amanda Bates of Veterans Services will read a proclamation from the governor honoring veterans across the Commonwealth.

Pittsfield Community Television will televise the parade and ceremony on CityLink 1303 and PCTV Select available at pittsfieldtv.org. The parade and ceremony will also be available on Roku and Apple devices, and the PCTV Facebook page.

For more information, contact Clark at 413-499-9433.

For more information, contact Clark at 413-499-9433.

