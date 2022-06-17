Warrior Writers, a national veterans-focused non-for-profit, will be hosting a spoken word-poetry event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave. All poets, storytellers, comedians, or any other form of spoken word artists are invited.
The event will be hosted by veteran and Warrior Writer facilitator Eric Wasileski. This one-time event is meant to gauge the interest of writing and performance workshops in the Berkshires. Participants will have up to five minutes to share work with an audience.
While veterans are especially encouraged to attend, the event is open to all. Information: ericwasileski@gmail.com or 413-557-4536.