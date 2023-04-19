Veterans of Foreign Wars Lt. John N. Truden Post 448 recently elected its slate of post officers for 2023-2024.
Officers include Arnold Perras, commander; Joseph Difilippo, senior vice commander; Mark Pompi, junior vice commander; Henry Morris, quartermaster; James Riddle, adjutant; Gordon Isenhart, judge advocate; George Winters, surgeon; John Loomis, service officer; Richard Kurek, chaplain; Isenhart, Loomis and Gordon Dunham, trustees.
Officers for the board of directors will be voted on at the August board meeting at the post's new location at 174 Elm St.