Veterans of Foreign Wars Lt. John N. Truden Post 448 recently elected its slate of post officers for 2023-2024.

Officers include Arnold Perras, commander; Joseph Difilippo, senior vice commander; Mark Pompi, junior vice commander; Henry Morris, quartermaster; James Riddle, adjutant; Gordon Isenhart, judge advocate; George Winters, surgeon; John Loomis, service officer; Richard Kurek, chaplain; Isenhart, Loomis and Gordon Dunham, trustees.

Officers for the board of directors will be voted on at the August board meeting at the post's new location at 174 Elm St.

Jeannie Maschino

