Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lt. John N. Truden Post 448, recently elected its slate of post officers for 2021-22.
Officers include Arnold Perras, commander; Joseph Difilippo, senior vice commander; George Winters, junior vice commander and surgeon; Henry Morris, quartermaster; James Riddle, adjutant; Leland Kie, judge advocate; Paul Newman, service officer; Richard Kurek, chaplain; Richard LaFlamme, officer of the day; and Gordon Dunham, Newman and Gordon Isenhart, trustees.
Board of directors' officers will be elected at the August board meeting to be held at the new VFW location at 174 Elm St.